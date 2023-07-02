Surprise Squad
Strong winds blow off roofs of school, business in Collinsville

Wild winds during Saturday’s severe storms tore off the roofs of two buildings in the Metro East.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
METRO EAST, Mo. (KMOV) - Wild winds during Saturday’s severe storms tore off the roofs of two buildings in the Metro East.

“A huge gust of wind came over, and we saw an entire roof just go flying,” says witness Daisy Hare.

Hare captured video on her cell phone of Old Home Furniture Store’s roof being thrown across Main Street.

The same wind gusts blew off the steel roof of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School.

“I mean it seemed like almost a tornado-style wind,” says Father Mike Haag. The ceiling tiles are now falling down. There’s water on the gym floor as well.”

A police car was also damaged in the storm. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Thousands of residents across the Metro East lost electricity and were left in the dark for hours.

“We completely lost power,” Hare says. We’re all shaken up.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

