Save Our Youth forum hosted at Harris-Stowe State University

Parents, neighbors and community leaders joined together to deal with youth violence in St. Louis.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Parents, neighbors and community leaders joined together to deal with youth violence in St. Louis.

Harris-Stowe State University hosted a forum today called Save Our Youth.

The goal is to find solutions to the growing problem of teens and guns.

Parents could also get information about the resources available for families.

