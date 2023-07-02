Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of St. Louis after power was lost at a water treatment plant during Saturday’s storms.

The City of St. Louis has issued the advisory for the neighborhoods of:

  • Hamilton Heights, Kingsway West and Wells-Goodfellow
  • Hi-Pointe, Clayton-Tamm, Cheltenham and Kings Oak
  • Franz Park, The Hill and Southwest Garden
  • Ellendale, Clifton Heights and North Hampton
  • Tower Grove South, South Grand and Gravois Park
  • Tower Grove East, Compton Heights, Shaw, Benton Park West
  • Jeff-Vander-Lou, Grand Center, Midtown

The precautionary advisory is in effect until further notice.

The Water Division will analyze water samples before determining when to lift the boil water advisory, with test results being available in 24 hours.

When under a boil advisory, boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food preparation and brushing teeth; Let the water cool before drinking.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

The order comes after strong storms resulted in the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant losing power Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert: Strong to severe storms this afternoon & evening
First Alert Weather Day: Strong-to-severe storms possible
Thousands in the St. Louis area are without power as strong storms down trees and powerlines...
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
The Olin Mansion at 12 Danforth Road in Alton was built in 1927 for John M. Olin. Since then,...
Alton’s historic Olin Mansion listed for sale. Take a look inside.
The girl is 4′11″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is described as wearing a teal t-shirt...
AMBER ALERT issued out of Belleville canceled after child is found safe
Cardinals prepare for a doubleheader after weather cancels Friday’s game
Cardinals prepare for a doubleheader after weather cancels Friday’s game

Latest News

Generic
2 men found dead in Carr Square neighborhood
Event postponed
Night of Fire and Thunder Speed Spectacular event postponed due to weather
Graphic
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro