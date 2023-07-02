Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for parts of St. Louis after power was lost at a water treatment plant during Saturday’s storms.

The City of St. Louis has issued the advisory for the neighborhoods of:

Hamilton Heights, Kingsway West and Wells-Goodfellow

Hi-Pointe, Clayton-Tamm, Cheltenham and Kings Oak

Franz Park, The Hill and Southwest Garden

Ellendale, Clifton Heights and North Hampton

Tower Grove South, South Grand and Gravois Park

Tower Grove East, Compton Heights, Shaw, Benton Park West

Jeff-Vander-Lou, Grand Center, Midtown

The precautionary advisory is in effect until further notice.

The Water Division will analyze water samples before determining when to lift the boil water advisory, with test results being available in 24 hours.

When under a boil advisory, boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, diluting fruit juices, all other food preparation and brushing teeth; Let the water cool before drinking.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker. Remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

The order comes after strong storms resulted in the Chain of Rocks Water Treatment Plant losing power Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.