Police: Man killed after being shot multiple times in Kingsway West

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed Saturday morning after being shot multiple times in the Kingsway West neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Union and Wabada. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

