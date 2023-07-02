Police: Man killed after being shot multiple times in Kingsway West
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed Saturday morning after being shot multiple times in the Kingsway West neighborhood.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Union and Wabada. A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
