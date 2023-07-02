Surprise Squad
MetroLink experiencing delays in St. Louis City due to mechanical issue

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The MetroLink is not running between the Delmar Loop and Central West End stations on Sunday due to what MetroLink says is a mechanical issue.

A spokesperson for the Bi-State Development said that MetroLink Station Shuttles will be taking passengers by bus between the Delmar Loop, Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Central West End Stations. The spokesperson also said that riders may experience delays of up to 60 minutes.

Trains traveling outside of the affected area may also experience delays of 10-20 minutes.

