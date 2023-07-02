Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Dry Weather Monday

4th Of July rain chances are low

Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Monday & Tuesday: The weather will be dry but hotter for Monday. And then for the Fourth, there is only a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or storm. I expect anything that pops up should be gone in time for fireworks!

Wednesday: It’s another First Alert Weather day is there is a risk for more severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.