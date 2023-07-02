Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:
- Dry Weather Monday
- 4th Of July rain chances are low
- Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
Monday & Tuesday: The weather will be dry but hotter for Monday. And then for the Fourth, there is only a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or storm. I expect anything that pops up should be gone in time for fireworks!
Wednesday: It’s another First Alert Weather day is there is a risk for more severe storms in the afternoon and evening.
