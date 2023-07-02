Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Dry Weather Monday
  • 4th Of July rain chances are low
  • Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Monday & Tuesday: The weather will be dry but hotter for Monday. And then for the Fourth, there is only a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or storm. I expect anything that pops up should be gone in time for fireworks!

Wednesday: It’s another First Alert Weather day is there is a risk for more severe storms in the afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Thousands in the St. Louis area are without power as strong storms down trees and powerlines...
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
The Olin Mansion at 12 Danforth Road in Alton was built in 1927 for John M. Olin. Since then,...
Alton’s historic Olin Mansion listed for sale. Take a look inside.

Latest News

7 Day forecast
Cooler air after overnight storms
Cooler air after overnight storms
First Alert: Strong to severe storms this afternoon & evening
First Alert: Strong to severe storms this afternoon & evening
First Alert: Dangerous Heat Today, Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening
First Alert: Dangerous Heat Today, Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening