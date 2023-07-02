Cleanups continue after intense storms blow debris across the Metro

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis area is working on cleaning up intense storms swept through Saturday, leaving various debris strewn across the roads and sidewalks.

Seeing trees on houses and into roads is an all too common sight after Saturday’s storms.

“I actually saw it fall,” said Laura Tullman, who was sitting by her window as a tree fell. “You could hear the crack of wood, and then it was just down.”

Falling trees blocked roads and fell on cars in the storms. In West County, a falling tree even ignited power lines.

In University City, there are still places without power as residents continue to clean up. The city expects clean-up to take up to several weeks.

7/2/23 2 P.M. UCITY UPDATE:

As of 2 p.m., power remains out at Centennial Commons and the Heman Park Pool.#UCity crews have been working around the City to clear many of the blocked roads. At this time, there are many areas where trees are down with power lines. pic.twitter.com/LeAvB32d6g — University City Mo (@UniversityCity) July 2, 2023

“It was scary, and living in University City dealing with what we dealt with last year, it was scary,” said Valarie Brown, a University City resident whose house flooded during the large rainfall St. Louis saw last summer. “It was like something out of a movie. You seen stuff flying across.”

This storm also caused two deaths.

A woman died outside the Grove when a tree fell on her car, and a 5-year-old from Jennings died when a tree fell into his bedroom Saturday.

