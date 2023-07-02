Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Cleanups continue after intense storms blow debris across the Metro

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis area is working on cleaning up intense storms swept through Saturday, leaving various debris strewn across the roads and sidewalks.

Seeing trees on houses and into roads is an all too common sight after Saturday’s storms.

“I actually saw it fall,” said Laura Tullman, who was sitting by her window as a tree fell. “You could hear the crack of wood, and then it was just down.”

Falling trees blocked roads and fell on cars in the storms. In West County, a falling tree even ignited power lines.

In University City, there are still places without power as residents continue to clean up. The city expects clean-up to take up to several weeks.

“It was scary, and living in University City dealing with what we dealt with last year, it was scary,” said Valarie Brown, a University City resident whose house flooded during the large rainfall St. Louis saw last summer. “It was like something out of a movie. You seen stuff flying across.”

This storm also caused two deaths.

A woman died outside the Grove when a tree fell on her car, and a 5-year-old from Jennings died when a tree fell into his bedroom Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
Dry Weather Monday, Wednesday Is Another First Alert Weather Day
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
The Olin Mansion at 12 Danforth Road in Alton was built in 1927 for John M. Olin. Since then,...
Alton’s historic Olin Mansion listed for sale. Take a look inside.

Latest News

Agencies increasing traffic enforcement over Fourth of July holiday weekend
Agencies increasing traffic enforcement over Fourth of July holiday weekend
Clean up underway at burned North City skate park
Clean up underway at burned North City skate park
MetroLink
MetroLink experiencing delays in St. Louis City due to mechanical issue
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day