Clean up underway at burned North City skate park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three days after a fire destroyed the former St. Liborius Church, now skate park, volunteers are scrambling to clean up the mess left behind.

This weekend’s severe weather did not help. Much of the work of more than 70 volunteers was covered up by bricks and other debris brought to the ground from 70-mile-per-hour winds.

Organizers of the clean-up said the big needs now are carpenters and structural engineers to help save the remaining walls before they become unsalvageable in the next couple of months.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. If you would like to join the volunteer effort, you can follow the effort on Sk8 Liborius’ social media pages, which can all be found on their website.

