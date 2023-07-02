CITY SC leads Colorado Rapids early in first half

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC is taking on the Colorado Rapids at home at CITYPARK.

CITY is currently at the top of the Western Conference with an 11-7-2 record and 35 points. Colorado is currently last in the Western Conference with a record of 2-10-8 and 14 points.

The match started quickly for CITY with a goal in minute three when vice-captain and all-star player Tim Parker scored with a header in from a corner kick from Aziel Jackson.

Jared Stroud doubled the lead in minute 10 with a goal from a pass from Samuel Adeniran.

