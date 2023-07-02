Surprise Squad
Agencies increasing traffic enforcement over Fourth of July holiday weekend

No matter where your holiday travels take you, you will see more police patrolling area roads and highways.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - No matter where your holiday travels take you, you will see more police patrolling area roads and highways.

As in previous years, police departments across Missouri are increasing traffic enforcement over the July Fourth holiday.

You also see increased safety enforcement in Illinois.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) and the Department of Transportation are teaming up over the holiday weekend.

ISP will have extra troopers on highways, interstates and state routes. They will be enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for anyone caught driving while impaired.

Anyone found using alcohol, marijuana or other drugs while driving will be arrested to keep themselves and others safe.

There were 19 crashes with 20 fatalities over the Fourth of July weekend last year.

Officers say they know there will always be crashes, but the goal is to have zero fatalities this holiday weekend.

