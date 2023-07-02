Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say

Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting early Sunday at a bar in the Old Town section of Wichita.

Police say around 1 a.m., a person opened fire inside City Nightz following a disturbance.

Seven people were shot, and two others were trampled as people fled the bar.

Police said officers assigned to Old Town were on scene and able to respond quickly.

At least one person was critically hurt.

Police said the victims range from 21 to 34 years old, and they do have someone detained for questioning.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands in the St. Louis area are without power as strong storms down trees and powerlines...
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
First Alert: Strong to severe storms this afternoon & evening
Cooler air after overnight storms
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
The Olin Mansion at 12 Danforth Road in Alton was built in 1927 for John M. Olin. Since then,...
Alton’s historic Olin Mansion listed for sale. Take a look inside.

Latest News

Thousands in the St. Louis area are without power as strong storms down trees and powerlines...
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, Viet Nguyen poses for a portrait on the Brown...
Affirmative action for white people? Legacy college admissions come under renewed scrutiny
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at...
Police: Man killed after being shot multiple times in Kingsway West
The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say