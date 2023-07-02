5-year-old killed in Jennings after tree falls on house

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 5-year-old was killed in Jennings when a tree fell on the house he was in Saturday.

St. Louis County Police responded to the 5200 block of Hamilton Ave. and talked to a woman who said her son was inside the house where the tree had fallen.

Fire and EMS responded and were able to locate the child and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The child was later pronounced dead.

