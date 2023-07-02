Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

5-year-old killed in Jennings after tree falls on house

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 5-year-old was killed in Jennings when a tree fell on the house he was in Saturday.

St. Louis County Police responded to the 5200 block of Hamilton Ave. and talked to a woman who said her son was inside the house where the tree had fallen.

Fire and EMS responded and were able to locate the child and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The child was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Thousands in the St. Louis area are without power as strong storms down trees and powerlines...
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
7 Day forecast
Cooler air after overnight storms
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
The Olin Mansion at 12 Danforth Road in Alton was built in 1927 for John M. Olin. Since then,...
Alton’s historic Olin Mansion listed for sale. Take a look inside.

Latest News

Thousands in the St. Louis area are without power as strong storms down trees and powerlines...
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday at...
Police: Man killed after being shot multiple times in Kingsway West
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
Victims of 1917 East St. Louis Race Riots remembered in March for Justice
Victims of 1917 East St. Louis Race Riots remembered in March for Justice