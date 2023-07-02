2 men found dead in Carr Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men were found dead with gunshot wounds in the Carr Square neighborhood Saturday evening.

Police responded to the 700 block of Carr St. around 8:20 p.m. and found two men between 20-30 years of age dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide has been requested, and the investigation is ongoing.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

