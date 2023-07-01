Surprise Squad
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was seated in her parked car near the Grove neighborhood when a tree fell and crushed her car.

The incident happened at the 4100 block of Chouteau just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

