Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was seated in her parked car near the Grove neighborhood when a tree fell and crushed her car.
The incident happened at the 4100 block of Chouteau just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
