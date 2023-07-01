Thousands are without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands in the St. Louis area are without power as strong storms down trees and powerlines Friday evening.
As of 9:10 p.m. Friday, Ameren is recording 12,332 without power in Missouri and 95,845 in Illinois.
News 4 has crews heading to sites of reported damage and will keep you updated as we learn more.
