Thousands are without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands in the St. Louis area are without power as strong storms down trees and powerlines Friday evening.

As of 9:10 p.m. Friday, Ameren is recording 12,332 without power in Missouri and 95,845 in Illinois.

A tree limb is downed after storms in Arnold, Mo on June 30, 2023. Residents state that neighbors had a tree split in half. (Terry Gold)

Golfball-sized hail hit near Cliff Cave Park when storms blew over on June 30, 2023. (Steve Burch)

Inch-sized hail hit Oakville, Mo June 30, 2023. (Chase Fischer)

Pea-sized hail blew into Collinsville, Ill on June 30, 2023. (Kaylee Hoffman)

News 4 has crews heading to sites of reported damage and will keep you updated as we learn more.

