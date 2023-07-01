Surprise Squad
Thousands are without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines

A red cedar tree was split in half after strong storms hit Columbia, Ill on June 30, 2023.
A red cedar tree was split in half after strong storms hit Columbia, Ill on June 30, 2023.(Denise Wiese)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands in the St. Louis area are without power as strong storms down trees and powerlines Friday evening.

As of 9:10 p.m. Friday, Ameren is recording 12,332 without power in Missouri and 95,845 in Illinois.

A tree limb is downed after storms in Arnold, Mo on June 30, 2023. Residents state that...
A tree limb is downed after storms in Arnold, Mo on June 30, 2023. Residents state that neighbors had a tree split in half.(Terry Gold)
Golfball-sized hail hit near Cliff Cave Park when storms blew over on June 30, 2023.
Golfball-sized hail hit near Cliff Cave Park when storms blew over on June 30, 2023.(Steve Burch)
Inch-sized hail hit Oakville, Mo June 30, 2023.
Inch-sized hail hit Oakville, Mo June 30, 2023.(Chase Fischer)
Pea-sized hail blew into Collinsville, Ill on June 30, 2023.
Pea-sized hail blew into Collinsville, Ill on June 30, 2023.(Kaylee Hoffman)

News 4 has crews heading to sites of reported damage and will keep you updated as we learn more.

