St Louis residents stepping up to fix city youth violence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The urgency to find solutions for teen safety stretched across South City, North City and Downtown on Friday.

“We have to be the ones to step up the way that our grandparents did and show our younger people how to love, respect and love each other,” says Jacqueline Phillips of the community organization, LOTUS LINQ.

“We’re losing them and we’re losing generation by generation and we are in a crisis,” says St. Louis Resident Precious Jones.

Anti-violence program, AmpConnections, went back to where tragedy killed a teen and injured 11 young people earlier this month in an attempt to get solutions on how adults can help fix youth violence.

“We had somewhere to play and be safe. I don’t feel like the kids have anywhere to be safe anymore. Not at home. Not outside. So that change needs to come as of now,” says Ramon James.

“The youth are the way they are because sometimes the parents didn’t get what they needed so we’re just going through generation to generation of brokenness, says Pastor Torri Anthony. That’s why it’s ending up being the way that it is now. "

News 4 visited Marquette Recreational Center, one of two community spaces the mayor’s office has opened late to give kids a place to go.

“I know a lot parents have to work to provide for their kids and parents need a break,” says 9-year-old, Johnny Robertson.

Robertson is in 3rd grade and says he always feels safe inside.

“Coach Tyler. He helps us get stronger. He’s fun but he’s kind of strict,” Robertson says.

Wohl Recreational Center on the city’s northside has also extended its hours until midnight on weekends.

The mayor’s office announced Friday, the city has secured $1 million for youth jobs that will employ 300 more young people.

“We don’t want your child to be next. You have to think about it. Can you stand seeing your child in a casket dead from a bullet?” says Jones.

The city is also hosting a downtown youth safe zone party on Saturday, July 1 from 7-11 p.m. on Chestnut near 8th and 9th streets.

