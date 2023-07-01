Surprise Squad
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro

Southbound lanes of I-170 at Olive closed the afternoon of July 1, 2023 during severe storms.
Southbound lanes of I-170 at Olive closed the afternoon of July 1, 2023 during severe storms.(MoDOT)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As strong storms blow across the St. Louis area, reports of flooded roads, fallen trees and powerlines are affecting travel Saturday.

As of 4:20 p.m., multiple roads have been reported partially or fully flooded or blocked by debris.

170 at Olive is fully blocked, causing cars to back up and turn around in the road.

Eastbound I-70 is closed because of debris, according to MoDOT.

Eastbound I-70 at Union is fully flooded.

News 4 has also received reports that on Westbound I-70 between Lucus and Hunt Rd and Jennings Station Rd there are trees that have fallen onto the highway.

News 4 will keep you updated as this story develops.

