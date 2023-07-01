Night of Fire and Thunder Speed Spectacular event postponed due to weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Night of Fire and Thunder Speed Spectacular event at World Wide Technology Raceway was postponed for tonight due to storms that moved through the area.

The event is being rescheduled for Aug. 19 in conjunction with the raceway’s Back-to-School Bash Midwest Drag Racing Series event.

Those who had tickets to the July 1 event should hold onto their ticket stub to enter on Aug. 19.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.