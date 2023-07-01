Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle

A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading his vehicle.(KSAT)
By KSAT staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading his vehicle.

The San Antonio Police Department said the driver was unloading the marble slabs Wednesday when the load became unstable and fell.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim worked for Unison Transport and was alone at the time of the incident.

Officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are now looking into what went wrong.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert: Dangerous Heat Today, Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening
First Alert: Dangerous Heat Today, Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening
The girl is 4′11″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is described as wearing a teal t-shirt...
AMBER ALERT issued out of Belleville canceled after child is found safe
The Olin Mansion at 12 Danforth Road in Alton was built in 1927 for John M. Olin. Since then,...
Alton’s historic Olin Mansion listed for sale. Take a look inside.
Cardinals prepare for a doubleheader after weather cancels Friday’s game
Cardinals prepare for a doubleheader after weather cancels Friday’s game
Chief and majority of Riverview Police Department abruptly resign due to pay cuts
Chief and majority of Riverview Police Department abruptly resign due to pay cuts

Latest News

This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn...
Saturn’s rings are glowing in Webb Space Telescope’s latest cosmic shot
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
More than 900 people arrested overnight as young rioters clash with police around France
Pharmacy burned during protests around France
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake...
5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend