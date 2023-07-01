Hot, dry weather takes a toll on air conditioners and holiday plans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Friday, the heat index in St. Louis topped 100 degrees. Visitors to the Gateway Arch were taking steps to avoid being overcome by the heat.

“We’re drinking lemonade and water and with an umbrella, we’re pretty comfortable,” said Glenna Mullins of Virginia.

Heating and air conditioning repair companies reported an increase in calls about air conditioners that weren’t working properly. The heat was also taking a toll on vehicle air conditioners.

Joe Babaglia is the owner of Columbia Auto Repair.

“Everybody wants their air conditioning fixed. They don’t care how their car runs, make sure I’m cool,” he said.

Babaglia said usually the problem is a small leak that can easily be fixed.

The severe drought that continues in Missouri is also making communities think twice about holding their 4th of July fireworks shows. Union is the latest community to decide to postpone the annual event.

Besides Union, Farmington, Viburnum and Fredericktown have postponed their fireworks shows.

