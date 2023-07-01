Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Cooler air after overnight storms

By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Cooler air for Sunday behind the cold front
  • Spot showers or iso. thunderstorms are possible this afternoon
  • 4th Of July rain chances are low

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Sunday: Last night’s cold front will bring cooler air today. Temperatures will sit in the mid-80s this afternoon. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible, but these storms are not expected to be strong.

What’s next: Heat returns Monday through Wednesday. Tracking showers late on the 4th of July and more rain on Wednesday. The most widespread rain occurs on Thursday, but this will help cool temperatures for the end of the work week.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands in the St. Louis area are without power as strong storms down trees and powerlines...
Thousands without power as strong storms down trees, powerlines for second day
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Woman crushed, killed by falling tree while sitting in parked car
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
Severe storms lead to flooding, damage across Metro
The Olin Mansion at 12 Danforth Road in Alton was built in 1927 for John M. Olin. Since then,...
Alton’s historic Olin Mansion listed for sale. Take a look inside.

Latest News

Cooler air after overnight storms
First Alert: Strong to severe storms this afternoon & evening
First Alert: Strong to severe storms this afternoon & evening
First Alert: Dangerous Heat Today, Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening
First Alert: Dangerous Heat Today, Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening
First Alert: Dangerous Heat Today, More Strong Storms Possible