Cooler air after overnight storms

Cooler air for Sunday behind the cold front

Spot showers or iso. thunderstorms are possible this afternoon

4th Of July rain chances are low

Sunday: Last night’s cold front will bring cooler air today. Temperatures will sit in the mid-80s this afternoon. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible, but these storms are not expected to be strong.

What’s next: Heat returns Monday through Wednesday. Tracking showers late on the 4th of July and more rain on Wednesday. The most widespread rain occurs on Thursday, but this will help cool temperatures for the end of the work week.

