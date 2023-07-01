Surprise Squad
WATCH: First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton Tracking Severe Weather

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Strong to severe storms are possible through this evening.
  • The highest probability threat is for damaging winds, followed by large hail
  • 4th Of July rain chances are low

Today is a First Alert Weather Day: St. Louis stands at a threat level of 3/5 for severe storms. While not everyone will get hit by storms or severe storms, we all need to be on guard. Hail and wind are the primary risks for afternoon and evening storms. The tornado threat isn’t zero, but it’s very low. Depending on when storms form, and how quickly they become strong, there may be some delays to the ballgames today.

Sunday is trending cooler, and storm chances continue. Sunday’s storms are not expected to be severe.

What’s next: Heat returns Monday through Wednesday. Our next cold front brings end-of-week rain and cooler temperatures.

