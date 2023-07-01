Court date set for Janae Edmondson v. St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A date has been set for a jury trial for Janae Edmondson, the volleyball player from Tennessee who lost her legs after a car hit her Downtown, against the City of St. Louis.

Edmondson filed the case on June 20, where she is suing five different defendants, including the City.

The jury trial is currently set for December 4, 2023.

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

