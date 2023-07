ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The start of the Cardinals game Friday was delayed due to the weather.

The tarp was put on the field after rain moved into St. Louis. First pitch was initially scheduled for 7:15.

News 4 will provide updates as they become available.

The start of tonight’s game will be delayed due to inclement weather. We will provide an update when more information becomes available. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 30, 2023

The Cardinals are set for a three-game series against the New York Yankees this weekend.

