Bridge Bread Bakery helping people get back on their feet

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Bridge Bread Bakery on Cherokee Street helps those who are trying to get back on their feet.

The bakery hires individuals who are experiencing homelessness and helps them with marketable skills and reliable employment. Fred Domke founded Bridge Bread in 2011 after volunteering at a shelter.

“I got a couple of guys from the dining room, said, ‘Hey, you wanna make bread? We got nothing better to do,’” he recalled. “Came in and made 16 loaves of bread and then we paid them. They weren’t expecting to get paid.”

