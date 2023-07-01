Surprise Squad
Bridge Bread Bakery helping people get back on their feet

Bridge Bread Bakery on Cherokee Street helps those who are trying to get back on their feet.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Bridge Bread Bakery on Cherokee Street helps those who are trying to get back on their feet.

The bakery hires individuals who are experiencing homelessness and helps them with marketable skills and reliable employment. Fred Domke founded Bridge Bread in 2011 after volunteering at a shelter.

“I got a couple of guys from the dining room, said, ‘Hey, you wanna make bread? We got nothing better to do,’” he recalled. “Came in and made 16 loaves of bread and then we paid them. They weren’t expecting to get paid.”

Click here to find out how you can help Bridge Bread Bakery in their mission.

