Auditions to be held for celebrity film camp in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Auditions will start this month for a camp presented by Peep This Actors-Directors Guild and Cardinals Care for kids to learn filmmaking skills.

On the Set Summer Celebrity Film Camp will teach the full realm of filmmaking to kids ages 10-18 during a week-long program at Busch Stadium. Campers will be selected via an audition process that will be held at the Whitfield Foundation for Success, 2631 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63118, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 15.

Selected campers will spend the week learning all aspects of filmmaking including acting, directing, producing and cinematography. All while creating their own baseball-themed movie. They will be mentored by professionals in the film industry, including actor, Darrin Henson. Henson currently stars on BET’s hit show The Family Business. He is also known for his role on the hit TV series Soul Food, and movie, Stomp The Yard. Campers will have the opportunity to attend a red-carpet screening at the end of the summer, and awards will be presented in various categories including Best Actor, Best Director and more.

Cardinals Care is providing scholarships for 30 campers, as well as meals for all campers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Peep This Actors-Directors Guild to help facilitate a unique learning experience these kids won’t soon forget,” said Michael Hall, Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care.

More information on the camp and audition process can be found at www.onthesetcamp.com.

