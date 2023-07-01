Surprise Squad
Arnold, Mo cancels fireworks display after overnight storms leave safety concerns

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of Arnold has canceled the Independence Day celebration fireworks display that was planned for Saturday night.

The city posted to its Facebook account that they are canceling the fireworks show, citing power outages, downed trees and general unsafe conditions in the city’s park.

There is currently no rescheduled date for the event.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

