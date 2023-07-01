12-year-old dies in Jersey Co. overnight fire

JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A 12-year-old died in a house fire in rural Jersey County, Illinois, early Friday.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, QEM Fire Department, Jerseyville Fire Department and the Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance responded to a house fire in rural Jersey County at 3:52 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found a house fully engulfed in flames, preventing fire personnel from entering. QEM and Jerseyville Fire Dept. worked to put the fire out and protect the surrounding property.

One occupant of the house was able to escape. The other occupant, a 12-year-old, was found dead inside the house.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and is being investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Jersey County Coroner and Sheriff’s Offices.

