Westbound lanes of I-64 back open after 3-vehicle crash

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound lanes of Interstate 64 were shut down at Clarkson Road due to a crash involving three vehicles Friday morning.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. A wrong-way driver was reported on the interstate by MoDOT, but it is unknown where on I-64 they were traveling. Chesterfield Police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are on the scene investigating this crash. Injuries are unknown at this time.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

