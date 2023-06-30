Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

TSA offers tips for those traveling Fourth of July weekend

By Jordon Ryan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The TSA is providing tips for people planning to fly this Fourth of July weekend.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport is prepared to funnel 22,000 passengers through its security checkpoints on Friday. Because of the influx of fliers, the TSA advised travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight.

Travelers should also keep an eye on their flights as the summer storm season can impact trips.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert: Dangerous Heat Today, Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening
First Alert: Dangerous Heat Today, Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening
2 dead, 8 hurt in three-vehicle crash
MSHP identifies 2 killed in late-night Jennings crash
4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark
4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings, including historic landmark
The girl is 4′11″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is described as wearing a teal t-shirt...
AMBER ALERT issued out of Belleville canceled after child is found safe
Mid-Missouri burn bans mean no fireworks this Fourth of July
Mid-Missouri burn bans mean no fireworks this Fourth of July

Latest News

The American Red Cross is building a new $30 million lab in St. Louis County to test blood from...
American Red Cross building a new lab in St. Louis County
SCOTUS student debt
St. Louis locals react to SCOTUS ruling on student loan forgiveness
Former SLPS guidance counselor wins case against school district for gender discrimination, retaliation
train vs. semi
Train hits semi in Warren County