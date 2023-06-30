TSA offers tips for those traveling Fourth of July weekend

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The TSA is providing tips for people planning to fly this Fourth of July weekend.

St. Louis Lambert International Airport is prepared to funnel 22,000 passengers through its security checkpoints on Friday. Because of the influx of fliers, the TSA advised travelers to arrive at least two hours before their flight.

Travelers should also keep an eye on their flights as the summer storm season can impact trips.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.