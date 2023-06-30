Surprise Squad
St. Louis County jury convicts man of voluntary manslaughter in 2019 death

Edward Mosely, 51, was convicted by a St. Louis County jury in the 2019 death of Michael Moore.
Edward Mosely, 51, was convicted by a St. Louis County jury in the 2019 death of Michael Moore.(St. Louis County Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis County jury convicted a man Friday in relation to a 2019 death in Jennings.

After the jury deliberated for more than eight hours with an overnight recess, they convicted Edward Mosely of voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. The state charged Mosely with first-degree murder, and voluntary manslaughter was a lesser included offense.

“We thank this patient jury for deliberating so long over a very difficult case and arriving at these guilty verdicts that hold Mr. Mosely responsible for ending a man’s life,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

According to prosecutors, Mosely, 51, fatally shot Michael Moore near 7306 Sapphire Ave. in Jennings on Dec. 16, 2019. Mosely reportedly told detectives he killed Moore because he had disrespected him by sleeping with his girlfriend.

During the trial, the defense said Mosely recanted his confession. They brought in an expert witness to support the defense’s argument that detectives’ aggressive interview techniques forced a false confession. The state reportedly countered that the interview techniques were legal and consistent with their training.

Sentencing was set for Aug. 15.

