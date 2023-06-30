New area code coming to Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new area code is coming to the Metro East, Illinois officials announced Friday.

The new area code, 730, will be assigned to new numbers on July 7. All local calls should be made using 10 digits. Current numbers using the 618 area code will not change. Officials say other aspects will not change, including:

The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the overlay.

What is a local call now will remain a local call.

Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the overlay area codes, and 1+ 10 digits for long-distance calls.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

A map of the affected area is below.

