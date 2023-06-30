Man found dead after shooting in north St. Louis Co.
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A homicide investigation was launched by St. Louis County police after a man was found dead following a shooting Friday morning.
Police say the shooting took place on Lanark Drive just before midnight in Glasgow Village. A man was found dead in the road by responding officers. St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating the incident.
News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.