Local universities pledge to keep diverse classes after SCOTUS rules against affirmative action

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The U.S. Supreme Court decided Thursday to effectively end affirmative action at American colleges and universities by banning admission decisions based on race.

That means schools like Saint Louis University, Washington University and the University of Missouri-St. Louis cannot use race as a determining factor in admissions.

They now all said they’re reconsidering the admission process.

Glenda Nelson, a SLU graduate student, said she was initially shocked by the decision.

She said everybody, regardless of color, has a right to education, and believes affirmative action helped even the playing field and made SLU more diverse.

“Considering we’re in the urban setting in St. Louis City it really could have a big impact on our students here and just our community if we don’t see that representation on our campus,” said Nelson.

In a 6-3 ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion of the court and said students should not be treated on the basis of race and that many universities have done the opposite.

“They have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our Constitutional history does not tolerate that choice,” said Roberts.

The decision didn’t sit right with President of the St. Louis Chapter of the NAACP Adolphus Pruitt. He said there is a good reason these practices occurred.

“The impact that slavery and Jim Crow has had on the African-American population and continues to have,” said Pruitt. “You can’t discount that but people try to.”

Pruitt is still optimistic local universities will do their best to keep diverse classes.

“Think they have the ability to figure out a way to diversity their classes and do it within the framework of this ruling,” said Pruitt.

Washington University said they will work to keep their student body diverse. In a statement, Chancellor Andrew Martin said their commitment to diversity cannot and will not change.

“We are reviewing the Supreme Court decision to understand how it will impact our admissions processes, and we will make necessary adjustments to ensure that we are following the law while maintaining student body diversity as a foundational priority,” said Martin.

Attorney General Andrew Bailey said schools must make quick changes.

“Institutions in Missouri must implement the Supreme Court’s decisions immediately,” said Bailey in a letter to higher education and civic leaders.

He also mentioned his office will enforce the new law.

“These rulings make clear that disfavoring some applicants because of race is not only deeply unpopular; it is unconstitutional.”

Across the river in Illinois, Chair of the Illinois Board of Higher Education John Atkinson said schools in Illinois will continue to make college equitable and believes the decision was an egregious attack on equity.

He said he believes this sends the wrong message to students of color.

“It says what they experienced is not real, and this decision, in my view, is nothing short but a disgusting attempt to make the playing field less equal,” said Atkinson.

He said Illinois Universities have seen an uptick in African-American and Latino enrollees, and he wants to see the momentum continue, despite the ruling by the Supreme Court.

“I’d say apply, we’ve got your back,” said Atkinson.

