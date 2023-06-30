First Alert: Dangerous Heat Today, Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through This Evening

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued until 11 p.m. Friday.

Strong to Severe Storms are Possible at Times through Saturday.

While Storms Are Not A Guarantee, They Could Be Severe With Large Hail & Damaging Winds

4th Of July Rain Chances Are Low

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

If you plan to be outside this evening be prepared for showers and the potential for strong to severe storms. As usual not everyone will get rained on but if you’re headed to The Muny, Cards game or any other outdoor activity, remain alert.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day as the heat index peaks between 105° to 110°. That’s dangerous heat. There is also a threat for severe storms through the evening that may produce large hail and damaging winds.

Saturday is another First Alert Weather Day due to an even higher threat of severe storms.

Sunday is trending a bit cooler, and storm chances continue. If the threat for severe weather on Sunday increases, we may need to issue yet another First Alert Weather Day. Check back soon for updates!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.