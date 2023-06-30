First Alert: Dangerous Heat Today, More Strong Storms Possible

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

Strong to Severe Storms are Possible at Times through Saturday

While Storms Are Not A Guarantee, They Could Be Severe With Deep Heat & Humidity In Place

Intense Heat Today: Top Heat Index 108°

Today is a First Alert Weather Day as the heat index peaks between 105° to 110°. That’s dangerous heat. There is also a threat for severe storms from mid-day into the afternoon, mainly from St. Louis to the north and east.Saturday is another First Alert Weather Day due to an even higher threat of severe storms.

Sunday is trending a bit cooler, and storm chances continue. If the threat for severe weather on Sunday increases, we may need to issue yet another First Alert Weather Day. Check back soon for updates!

