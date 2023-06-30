Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

First Alert: Dangerous Heat Today, More Strong Storms Possible

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Strong to Severe Storms are Possible at Times through Saturday
  • While Storms Are Not A Guarantee, They Could Be Severe With Deep Heat & Humidity In Place
  • Intense Heat Today: Top Heat Index 108°

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today is a First Alert Weather Day as the heat index peaks between 105° to 110°. That’s dangerous heat. There is also a threat for severe storms from mid-day into the afternoon, mainly from St. Louis to the north and east.Saturday is another First Alert Weather Day due to an even higher threat of severe storms.

Sunday is trending a bit cooler, and storm chances continue. If the threat for severe weather on Sunday increases, we may need to issue yet another First Alert Weather Day. Check back soon for updates!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead, 8 hurt in three-vehicle crash
MSHP identifies 2 killed in late-night Jennings crash
4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark
4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings, including historic landmark
Mid-Missouri burn bans mean no fireworks this Fourth of July
Mid-Missouri burn bans mean no fireworks this Fourth of July
7 arrested during two-day anti-human trafficking operation
7 arrested during two-day anti-human trafficking operation

Latest News

First Alert: Strong Storms & Dangerous Heat
June 29 heat advisory
First Alert: Heat & A Severe Storm Threat Today & Friday
First Alert: Heat & A Severe Storm Threat Today & Friday
First Alert: Heat & A Severe Storm Threat Today & Friday
First Alert: Heat & A Severe Threat Next Couple of Days