Driver hospitalized after semi-truck hit by train

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORISTELL, Mo. (KMOV) - The driver of a semi-truck was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a train Friday afternoon.

A semi-truck was hit by a train at Archer and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Foristell around 1 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 that the driver of the semi-truck was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

News 4 Afternoon Update: June 30, 2023