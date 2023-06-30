Driver hospitalized after semi-truck hit by train
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORISTELL, Mo. (KMOV) - The driver of a semi-truck was airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a train Friday afternoon.
A semi-truck was hit by a train at Archer and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Foristell around 1 p.m.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4 that the driver of the semi-truck was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries.
