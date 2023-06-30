Donovan scratched from Cardinals lineup Friday with throwing arm soreness

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The hits keep on coming for the reeling Cardinals as lead-off man Brendan Donovan was scratched from Friday’s lineup due to soreness in his throwing arm.

Reports from Busch Stadium indicate that Donovan, for whom this arm soreness has evidently been building in recent days, will head for imaging Friday evening to determine the severity of the situation.

#STLCards utility ace Brendan Donovan was scratched from tonight’s starting lineup because of discomfort in his throwing arm. The injury has bothered him several days. He’s going for imaging on his arm today. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) June 30, 2023

If Donovan should be forced out of action for an extended period of time, it would represent a significant loss for an already-struggling St. Louis club. Donovan ranks second among Cardinals position players this season in both fWAR (1.6) and on-base percentage (.365).

Donovan has stabilized the top of the lineup while providing versatility at a number of defensive positions, which has been valuable for Oli Marmol as he’s tried to divide the playing time in an effective manner. The Cardinals are hanging by a thread in the NL Central race as it is, so it would be conceivable that a lengthy absence for their super-utility stud could nudge president of baseball operations John Mozeliak more firmly toward seller status at the trade deadline.

In other injury news, St. Louis announced earlier Friday that right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford is heading back to the injured list with a right shoulder strain. It’s an ominous sign for Woodford, who has already spent time on the IL this season with a similar ailment. RHP James Naile has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.