Arenado named NL starting third baseman for All-Star Game

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, June 10, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - After an injury scare amid some back tightness Wednesday night, Nolan Arenado is back in the Cardinals’ lineup for Thursday against the Astros. The St. Louis third baseman got some additional good news Thursday as he was named the starting third baseman for the National League in the upcoming MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.

Arenado emerged in the fan vote as the leading vote-getter at the third base position, beating out fellow finalist Austin Riley of Atlanta. The honor marks Arenado’s eighth All-Star selection of his career and his third time being named to the team as a Cardinal.

Though Arenado’s .806 OPS entering Thursday would represent one of the lowest marks of his career, the third baseman leads all NL third baseman with 54 RBIs and ranks behind only Max Muncy at the position with 16 home runs on the campaign.

The MLB All-Star Game is slated for July 11 in Seattle.

