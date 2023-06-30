Alton’s historic Olin Mansion listed for sale. Take a look inside.

ALTON, Ill. (KMOV) – One of the Midwest’s most stunning estates with a rich history is on the market.

The Olin Mansion at 12 Danforth Road in Alton was built in 1927 for John M. Olin. Since then, the home has undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation.

The property is in historic Alton and just up the Great River Road from Grafton. Both cities have been undergoing a major revitalization recently, with Alton’s being led by Alton Works.

The home is listed by the Stotler Brown Group of Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty and co-listed by Nick Schranck of Landmark Realty for $8.45 million.

The Olin Mansion

The Olin Mansion sits on 32 acres of land in the private Fairmont subdivision. It is 35 minutes from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

John M. Olin had a vision that the property would provide a seemingly never-ending view of the Mississippi River, which is achieved with its unique vantage point. Several United States presidents have visited the mansion throughout its history.

The 15,000-square-foot mansion has seven bedrooms that each have private suite features, and 13 bathrooms. The home has several additional features, including seven fireplaces, cathedral ceilings, central vacuum, elevator, water view and butler pantry.

The gated property includes a garage workshop, guest house, outdoor kitchen, RV/Boat storage, tennis court and inground pool.

Additions during the major renovations in 2013 include an underground tunnel that connects the main residence to the guest house and an 11-car garage.

About John M. Olin

John M. Olin started as a chemical engineer for his father’s Western Cartridge Company, which was a predecessor of Olin Industries, Inc. When Western Cartridge acquired the Winchester Repeating Arms Company, Olin was named the first vice-president of the merged Winchester-Western.

In 1944, Olin was named the president of Olin Industries when it merged with Mathieson Chemical Corporation. He was later named the chairman of the board of the Olin Mathieson Chemical Corporation, which was later shortened to Olin Corporation.

Several buildings bear Olin’s name across the country, including the Olin Business School at Washington University, the Olin Library at Cornell University and the Olin Hall at Johns Hopkins University.

Olin was an inventor or co-investor of 24 United States patents. He died at age 89 in 1982.

