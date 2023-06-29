Surprise Squad
St. Louis County Libraries partner with Eye Thrive to give kids free eye exams, glasses

Onsite Eye Exams for Children
Onsite Eye Exams for Children(PRNewswire)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – Free eye exams and glasses will be available at various St. Louis County Library branches throughout the summer.

Eye Thrive’s Mobile Vision Clinic will visit five library locations to provide free eye exams and prescription glasses for kids ages 4-18. Children will be examined on a first-come, first-served basis and a parental consent form must be completed prior to the exam.

The clinic will begin at 9 a.m. on the dates and locations listed below:

Thursday, June 29: Prairie Commons Branch - 915 Utz Ln., Hazelwood, MO 63042

Wednesday, July 5 & Thursday, July 6: Lewis & Clark Branch - 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd.; St. Louis, MO 63136

Monday, July 17: Bridgeton Trails Branch - 3455 McKelvey Rd., Bridgeton, MO 63044

Wednesday July 19 & Thursday, July 20: Florissant Valley Branch - 195 New Florissant Road; South Florissant, MO 63031

Wednesday July 26 & Thursday, July 27: Weber Road Branch - 4444 Weber Road; St. Louis, MO 63123

Click here for more information and to access the parental consent form.

