St. Charles man sentenced in 2019 shooting of Amazon driver

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles man has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars after being convicted in the 2019 shooting of an Amazon driver.

In March, Larry Thomlinson was convicted of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison on the assault charge and 3 years in prison for the armed criminal action conviction. The sentences will run consecutively.

Thomlinson was found guilty of shooting Amazon driver Jaylen Walker during a confrontation in a Target parking lot in St. Charles. The shooting left Walker paralyzed from the waist down.

Attorneys for Walker filed a civil lawsuit back in 2019 asking for $250 million.

