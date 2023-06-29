Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

St. Charles man sentenced in 2019 shooting of Amazon driver

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles man has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars after being convicted in the 2019 shooting of an Amazon driver.

In March, Larry Thomlinson was convicted of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 13 years in prison on the assault charge and 3 years in prison for the armed criminal action conviction. The sentences will run consecutively.

‘I forgave that man already’; Victim in Target shooting speaks publicly for the first time

Thomlinson was found guilty of shooting Amazon driver Jaylen Walker during a confrontation in a Target parking lot in St. Charles. The shooting left Walker paralyzed from the waist down.

Attorneys for Walker filed a civil lawsuit back in 2019 asking for $250 million.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Weather Threat For Friday, June 30, 2023.
First Alert: Dangerous Heat & More Strong Storms Possible
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark
4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
2 dead, 8 hurt in three-vehicle crash
MSHP identifies 2 killed in late-night Jennings crash

Latest News

Woman accused of setting fires at Marriott St. Louis Airport hotel after being fired
Missouri’s attorney general is warning universities and cities to end affirmative action...
AG Bailey sends letter to Mo. universities following Supreme Court ruling
Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee receives award from Comptroller Susana Mendoza
Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee receives award from Comptroller Susana Mendoza
Crestwood police seeking tips after armed robbery