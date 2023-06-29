Surprise Squad
Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried in Mount Vernon

The remains of Army Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm were identified in October 2022 after being reported...
The remains of Army Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm were identified in October 2022 after being reported dead in August 1951(U.S. Army Human Resources Command)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The remains of Army Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm, a soldier killed during the Korean War, will be buried in their hometown in July.

A native of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Malcolm was a member of Headquarters Company, Ninth Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. Malcolm was reported missing in action on December 1, 1950, when he was 23. Several Prisoners of War who returned in 1953 reported that Malcolm had been a POW who dies in August 1951 at POW Camp No. 5.

North Korea returned remains reportedly recovered from Camp No. 5, also known as Pyoktong, to the United Nations Command in 1954 during Operation Glory. However, Malcolm’s name did not appear on any transfer rosters, and was determined non-recoverable in October 1955.

In July 2018, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency planned to disinter 652 Korean War unknowns from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Malcolm was accounted for by the DPAA on October 25, 2022, after his remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Sgt. Malcolm will be interred on July 11 at the Beth Memorial Cemetery in Mount Vernon. Sutherland-Rankin Funeral Home, Salem, Illinois, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

