Planet Fitness offers free gym use in St. Louis area due to poor air quality

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People across the St. Louis area can get a free workout through the weekend.

Planet Fitness is allowing anyone to use its St. Louis-area gyms for free through Sunday due to the poor air quality in the forecast. Visitors will not be required to join the gym as members.

There are 17 Planet Fitness locations in the St. Louis area. You can find one by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.