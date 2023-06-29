Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Planet Fitness offers free gym use in St. Louis area due to poor air quality

Interior of Planet Fitness, Jeffersonville Ind.
Interior of Planet Fitness, Jeffersonville Ind.(James Moses | ©2020 BisigImpactGroup / moses)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People across the St. Louis area can get a free workout through the weekend.

Planet Fitness is allowing anyone to use its St. Louis-area gyms for free through Sunday due to the poor air quality in the forecast. Visitors will not be required to join the gym as members.

There are 17 Planet Fitness locations in the St. Louis area. You can find one by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Severe Threat on June 29, 2023.
First Alert: Strong Storms & Dangerous Heat
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark
4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
2 dead, 8 hurt in three-vehicle crash
MSHP identifies 2 killed in late-night Jennings crash

Latest News

2 dead, 8 hurt in three-vehicle crash
MSHP identifies 2 killed in late-night Jennings crash
News 4 Afternoon Update: June 29, 2023
Charles A. Lindsay, Douglas J. Siemonsma, Ronald L. Garrison, Christopher Giarraffa, Pedro...
7 arrested during two-day anti-human trafficking operation
How to find a cooling center near you