Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee receives award from Comptroller Susana Mendoza

Athlete-turned-philanthropist Jackie Joyner-Kersee was recognized for her contributions to the State of Illinois on Thursday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) -- Athlete-turned-philanthropist Jackie Joyner-Kersee was recognized for her contributions to the State of Illinois on Thursday.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza was on hand to give the Olympian her “women’s History Month” award. The actual ceremony was in March, but Joyner-Kersee could not attend the event in Springfield, so Mendoza visited East St. Louis to give it to her.

During her visit, Mendoza also took a look at the work the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Community Center is doing in the community.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe Weather Threat For Friday, June 30, 2023.
First Alert: Dangerous Heat & More Strong Storms Possible
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark
4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
2 dead, 8 hurt in three-vehicle crash
MSHP identifies 2 killed in late-night Jennings crash

Latest News

Woman accused of setting fires at Marriott St. Louis Airport hotel after being fired
Missouri’s attorney general is warning universities and cities to end affirmative action...
AG Bailey sends letter to Mo. universities following Supreme Court ruling
Crestwood police seeking tips after armed robbery
Larry Thomlinson was sentenced to prison after being convicted of shooting a Amazon driver...
St. Charles man sentenced in 2019 shooting of Amazon driver