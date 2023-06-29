Nonprofits, grassroots organizations holding open forum to discuss ‘crisis-level’ youth violence in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Several grassroots organizations are holding an open forum Saturday to discuss youth violence in St. Louis.

Several nonprofits gathered at Mission: St. Louis in North City Thursday to discuss the details of Saturday’s event and the progress that’s being made among the organizations.

“There are solutions happening. There are people doing the work,” said Jason Watson, senior vice president of engagement at Mission: St. Louis.

During Thursday’s press conference, Watson cited how many nonprofits in St. Louis don’t work together to solve issues because of the competition to receive funding.

“But when you stop caring about the money and you just doing the work--you find that all of that is going to fall into place the way it’s supposed to.,” he added.

Many organizations in attendance provide youth with jobs and activities to keep them out of trouble.

“These children are killing themselves because they don’t have anything to look forward to, so we have to at least give them something to look forward to,” said Corey Black with Black Men Build.

St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer recently introduced legislation to restrict gun access in the city, but there are skeptics.

“Ain’t no law gonna stop no emotionally immature person from using it improperly,” Watson said.

“We can’t be against something that’s trying to help our community. We have to help fix it. We have to help adjust it. We don’t want to violate the rights of our young black males, but we want to make sure that they’re being safely protected in our community,” said Abe Givens with Pine Lawn United for Change.

“If their parents are engaged with how their children feel--with what their child is going through. If their child needs behavioral corrections or anything like that,” Black added. “Those conversations can be started either right now or on Saturday, but nonetheless that’s where you start. It ain’t gonna happen with no bill or trying to get people that already got a license to carry a weapon not to be able to carry a weapon, and hope that they don’t get stopped and frisked.”

Saturday’s open forum will be at Harris Stowe State University at 10 a.m. in the main auditorium.

