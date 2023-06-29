Surprise Squad
Living Well
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL

Missouri ordered to pay $242K for open records law violations while Josh Hawley was attorney general

A judge has ordered the Missouri attorney general’s office to pay $242,000 in legal fees for violations of the open records law that occurred when current U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley served in the office
(KFVS)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri attorney general’s office has been ordered to pay $242,000 in legal fees for violations of the state’s open records law that occurred when U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley held the office.

Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled in November 2022 that the attorney general's office violated the open records law when documents were withheld from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during the Republican Hawley's successful Senate campaign in 2018.

Beetem ruled Wednesday that the office must pay $242,000 in legal fees, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

“A big win for transparency, election fairness, and the rule of law,” Mark Pedroli, who represented the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said on Twitter.

Pedroli suggested that Hawley should apologize and pay the bill with proceeds from his book, “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues America Needs."

Hawley's spokesman, Kyle Plotkin, responded that Democrats should return the money and apologize to Missourians for continuing the lawsuit after the requested documents were produced.

In 2017, the Democrats sought records of correspondence between Hawley's political consultants, OnMessage Inc., and employees of the attorney general's office.

The correspondence involved public business, Beetem said in his ruling. The judge said the then-records correspondent, Danie Hartman, has the records and knew his responsibilities under the law but told the Democrats the office had none of the requested records.

Beetem said the office also had documents corresponding to the Democrats’ second request in March 2018.

Beetem noted that The Kansas City Star obtained records between the attorney general’s office and OnMessage Inc. and reported in October 2018 that political consultants had helped to lead Hawley’s office.

“By failing to produce the requested records, Mr. Hartman and the AGO prevented an opposing party committee from accessing documents potentially damaging to then-Attorney General Hawley’s political campaign,” Beetem wrote.

The American Democracy Legal Fund then complained to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft that Hawley appeared to have used public funds as attorney general to support his Senate campaign.

Ashcroft, a Republican, investigated the complaint but cleared Hawley's campaign of any misconduct.

Money to pay the fees typically comes from the state’s Legal Expense Fund, which is financed by the state’s general tax dollars.

Most Read

The Severe Threat on June 29, 2023.
First Alert: Dangerous Heat & More Strong Storms Possible
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Human remains have likely been recovered from the Titan submersible wreckage, US Coast Guard says
4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark
4-alarm fire destroys multiple buildings including a historic landmark
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
2 dead, 8 hurt in three-vehicle crash
MSHP identifies 2 killed in late-night Jennings crash

Latest News

United States' Jesus Ferreira (9) is congratulated by teammate Alejandro Zendejas (17) after...
Ferreira’s hat trick leads US over St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Missouri judge orders end to GOP officials’ standoff over proposed abortion rights ballot measure
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright (50) pitches during the first inning of a baseball game...
Wainwright wins No. 198, Goldschmidt homers as the Cardinals beat the Mets 5-3 to stop their slide
The Cleveland Guardians traded utilityman Richie Palacios to the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday...
Richie Palacios traded to Cardinals from Guardians for $100,000