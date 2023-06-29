How to find a cooling center near you

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As temperatures continue rising, several cooling centers have opened across the area.

The City of St. Louis has all of its cooling centers and hours listed on its website, along with a map showing the locations. Click here to view.

The Chesterfield Police Department announced that a cooling center would be available until 7 p.m. Friday, June 30 at 17891 N. Outer 40 Road. No provisions or bedding will be provided at the location. Anyone with questions regarding the center is encouraged to call 636-537-3000.

The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services has an online map of cooling centers. They advise calling the center ahead of time to ensure it is operating. Click here to go to the map.

The United Way has a list of cooling sites online and advises calling the site ahead of time to ensure it is open when you plan to visit. They also have a call center at 2-1-1 that provides the most up-to-date cooling center information. Click here for more information.

If you need assistance staying cool at your residence, the nonprofit Cool Down St. Louis could help with its summer assistance program. Click here to learn more about Cool Down St. Louis or to contact the organization.

