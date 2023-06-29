Surprise Squad
First Alert: Heat & A Severe Storm Threat Today & Friday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Severe Storms Are Possible At Times Today & Friday
  • While Storms Are Not A Guarantee, They Could Be Severe With Deep Heat & Humidity In Place
  • Intense Heat Thursday & Friday: Top Heat Index 105°+

The chance of storms is relatively low today, but any storms that do develop could be severe. IF storms get going, they could turn severe quickly, so it’s best to have the KMOV weather app in case a storm pops up. The threat of severe storms increases to the north and east of St. Louis.

The more widespread issue is the dangerous heat that builds across our area today and Friday as highs top 100°. Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days as the heat index will peak between 105° to 110° both days.

