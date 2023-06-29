First Alert: Heat & A Severe Storm Threat Today & Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Severe Storms Are Possible At Times Today & Friday

While Storms Are Not A Guarantee, They Could Be Severe With Deep Heat & Humidity In Place

Intense Heat Thursday & Friday: Top Heat Index 105°+

The chance of storms is relatively low today, but any storms that do develop could be severe. IF storms get going, they could turn severe quickly, so it’s best to have the KMOV weather app in case a storm pops up. The threat of severe storms increases to the north and east of St. Louis.

The more widespread issue is the dangerous heat that builds across our area today and Friday as highs top 100°. Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days as the heat index will peak between 105° to 110° both days.

