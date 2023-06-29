Surprise Squad
First Alert: Dangerous Heat & More Strong Storms Possible

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Strong to severe storms Are Possible At Times through Saturday
  • While Storms Are Not A Guarantee, They Could Be Severe With Deep Heat & Humidity In Place
  • Intense Heat through Friday: Top Heat Index 105°+

The more widespread issue is the dangerous heat that builds across our area through Friday as highs near 100°. Friday is another First Alert Weather Day as the heat index will peak between 105° to 110° and we have a threat for severe storms. Saturday is another First Alert Weather Day for the threat for severe storms.

