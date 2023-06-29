First Alert: Dangerous Heat & More Strong Storms Possible

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Strong to severe storms Are Possible At Times through Saturday

While Storms Are Not A Guarantee, They Could Be Severe With Deep Heat & Humidity In Place

Intense Heat through Friday: Top Heat Index 105°+

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

The more widespread issue is the dangerous heat that builds across our area through Friday as highs near 100°. Friday is another First Alert Weather Day as the heat index will peak between 105° to 110° and we have a threat for severe storms. Saturday is another First Alert Weather Day for the threat for severe storms.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.